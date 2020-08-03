EUR/USD: Pullback risks mount as sentiment on dollar reaches bearish extremes

- EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.1775 ahead of the London open.
- A pullback looks likely with sentiment around the US dollar at bearish extremes.
- EU's digital nationalism may add to bearish pressures around the euro.
EUR/USD may face some selling pressure this week as bearish sentiment on the US dollar has reached extremes at a time when the currency pair’s technical indicators are signaling overbought conditions.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed the net bearish bets on the greenback rose for the fourth straight week to $24.27 billion – the highest since April 2018 – in the week ended July 28.
Such extreme market positioning is usually considered as a contrarian indicator by sentiment traders, the logic being that sentiment reaches extremes when investors are fully bullish/bearish in the market.
Hence, the pair looks vulnerable to a pullback – more so, as widely-tracked indicators like slow stochastic and relative strength index are indicating that the rally is overdone.
Concerns that European Union’s digital protectionism may anger Washington and Beijing could also add to bearish pressures around the single currency. France recently enacted Gafa tax (Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple) to strip revenue from the US digital platforms and advertisers and similar taxes are being prepared by Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and on an EU-wide basis, according to Financial Times.
That said, the pair is unlikely to suffer big losses as the dollar-bearish factors that fueled the recent near-90 degree rally from 1.13 to 1.19 are still valid. Notably, the US Congress remains in a deadlock on how to extend a weekly boost to federal unemployment benefits that ended on Friday.
EUR/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.1774, having hit a low of 1.1740 during the Asian trading hours. Apart from sentiment and technical indicators, trades may take cues from the US ISM Manufacturing data, scheduled for release at 14:00 GMT. The final German and Eurozone manufacturing PMI numbers for July may fail to move the needle on the EUR pairs unless they carry a significant upward or downward revision to preliminary figures released a few days ago.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1773
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1507
|Daily SMA50
|1.1332
|Daily SMA100
|1.1109
|Daily SMA200
|1.1089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1642
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1576
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.