EUR/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around nine-day EMA above 1.1800

EUR/USD remains in the positive territory after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1820 during the Asian hours on Monday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 54 (neutral) is edging higher, signaling improving momentum. RSI near mid-50s keeps momentum balanced. A sustained push above 60 would firm bullish control.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair hovers around a flattening nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the 50-day EMA trends higher, underpinning a mild bullish bias. Holding above the rising 50-day EMA would preserve the upward tone.

With the short-term average still above the medium-term average, trend context favors dips being supported, though consolidation may persist while the nine-day EMA remains flat. A daily close above that short-term average at 1.1822 could unlock continuation higher toward the region around 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

Whereas a break back below the short-term average would expose the 50-day EMA at 1.1746 and shift focus to deeper supports toward the three-month low at 1.1578, set on January 19.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)