TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: At make or a break near 1.1600

  • EUR/USD trades calmly near 1.1600 as investors await the Eurozone flash HICP data for November.
  • Eurozone’s headline and core HICP are expected to have grown at a faster pace of 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively.
  • The Fed will likely cut interest rates at its monetary policy next week.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: At make or a break near 1.1600
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair trades flat around 1.1600 during the early European trading session on Monday. The major currency pair consolidates as investors await the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for November, which will be released on Tuesday.

Investors will pay close attention to the Eurozone inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy outlook.

Economists expect the headline HICP to come in at 2.2% on an annualized basis, higher from 2.1% in October. The core inflation is also expected to have accelerated to 2.5% from the prior reading of 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution amid growing acceptance among investors that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87.4% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in December.

EUR/USD daily chart

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1593. The 20-EMA has stabilized around 1.1577, with price holding marginally above it and a modest uptick hinting at an improving short-term bias. The descending trend line from 1.1776 caps advances, resistance seen near 1.1606. RSI at 51.8 (neutral) reflects balanced momentum after a mid-month recovery.

Momentum would strengthen on a decisive close above 1.1606, opening the door for an extension of the rebound, while a break back below 1.1577 would put sellers back in control. Until then, the pair is consolidating just under trend resistance, and the flattening 20-EMA offers initial support as the broader bearish slope eases.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Economic Indicator

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY)

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Dec 02, 2025 10:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 2.2%

Previous: 2.1%

Source: Eurostat

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar, but the upside remains capped amid a softer risk tone ahead of key US and Eurozone data releases. 

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The UK Budget relief and sustained US Dollar weakness fail to inspire the bulls amid a tepid risk sentiment and ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and BoE official Dhingra's speech. 

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold climbs to a six-week high on Monday, though it lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, China’s economic woes, and geopolitical risks underpin the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The narrative has abruptly shifted on Monday. After a powerful rally that helped US and European stocks reverse earlier losses and close November with small gains, equity futures are now in the red across the US and Europe, after sentiment took a knock following a sharp decline across crypto markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers