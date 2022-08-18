- The EUR/USD breached the 1.0100 mark; a daily close below 1.0096 paves the way towards parity.
- In the near term, the EUR/USD could print a leg-up towards 1.0120-30, before re-testing parity.
The EUR/USD slides below the 1.0100 figure for the first time since July 27, as EUR sellers eye a daily close below 1.0096, which could pave the way for a re-test of the pair’s parity. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0089, well below its opening price, after reaching a daily high of 1.0184.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Since the beginning of the week, the EUR/USD began its free fall, from around 1.0268, exacerbated by the release of important US economic data. That, alongside the release of the FOMC minutes, were the reasons for initial EUR weakness. Nevertheless, buyers hold the fort around 1.0100 before giving way to EUR/USD sellers.
On Thursday, the EUR/USD broke below the July 27 daily low at 1.0096, positioning sellers before launching an assault towards parity. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39.65, pointing downwards, provides enough room for sellers before reaching oversold conditions.
Therefore, the EUR/USD’s next support would be July’s 8 daily low at 1.0078. Once cleared, there’s nothing in the way for a re-test of 1.0000, followed by the YTD low at 0.9952.
In the one-hour scale, the EUR/USD is also downward biased, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at oversold territory might suggest the pair can print a leg-up before resuming the downtrend. If the EUR/USD jumps above the 1.0099 intraday swing high, that could exacerbate a move towards August’s 16 low at 1.0122 or to the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0133. Once that’s said and done, a fall towards 1.0000 is on the cards.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|1.018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0211
|Daily SMA50
|1.0297
|Daily SMA100
|1.0498
|Daily SMA200
|1.0875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces modestly after flirting with 0.6900
AUD/USD trades around 0.6925 after nearing 0.6900 earlier in the day. The greenback is the daily winner as investors reconsider FOMC Minutes. Federal Reserve officials provided hawkish and optimistic messages, spooking the recession’s ghost.
EURUSD on the back foot below 1.0100
The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.0100 threshold amid the prevalent dollar’s strength. EU confirmed annual inflation at 8.9% YoY in July, while US data was mostly encouraging, except for that related to the housing sector.
Gold bearish breakout underway
Gold is losing ground for a fourth consecutive day, trading at fresh weekly lows. The metal suffers from renewed dollar strength, as US data suggest the economy remains resilient to the latest global woes, leaving room for the Fed to maintain its aggressive stance.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple
The crypto market is edging near catastrophe, but the catalyst makers have yet to be triggered. Either sell-off comes soon, or smart money will continue liquidating early bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!