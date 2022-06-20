- EUR/USD bears take a breather after three-week downside, sidelined of late.
- Key HMAs restrict immediate moves below weekly resistance line.
- Firmer RSI hints at further recovery but bulls need validation from 1.0650 to retake control.
EUR/USD pares recent losses around 1.0500 during a quiet Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair probe the three-week downtrend as traders struggle for clear directions.
That said, a two-day-old rising support line joins the 100-HMA to restrict short-term declines of the pair around 1.0460. Also keeping the bulls hopeful is the upward sloping RSI (14) line, not bought.
However, the 200-HMA and one-week-long resistance, respectively around 1.0540 and 1.0560, could test the EUR/USD bulls afterward.
Even if the quote rises past 1.0560, the June 10 swing high around 1.0650 could act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned support confluence near 1.0460 holds the key to the EUR/USD pair’s slump towards the yearly low of 1.0360.
During the fall, the 1.0400 level may offer intermediate support ahead of the year 2017’s trough close to 1.0340.
Overall, EUR/USD stays on the way to refresh yearly low but bears have limited downside to cheer.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0492
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.0502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0638
|Daily SMA50
|1.0635
|Daily SMA100
|1.0888
|Daily SMA200
|1.117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0561
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0445
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
