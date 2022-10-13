- EUR/USD remains sidelined in an immediate 70-pip trading region.
- Sluggish MACD, RSI also back sideways performance between three-week-old horizontal support and descending resistance line from October 06.
- Bears have a comparatively smoother road to return than buyers.
EUR/USD treads water around 0.9700, staying inside a familiar 70-pip trading range during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical pre-data trading lull ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September.
That said, a three-week-old horizontal line restricts the EUR/USD pair’s immediate downside around 0.9670 while a one-week-long descending trend line joins the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September downside, near 0.9740 to challenge buyers.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) and the MACD also portray sluggish markets and hence it all depends upon the scheduled US inflation data.
Even so, the EUR/USD bears might have a quick fall towards the yearly low of 0.9537 on breaking 0.9670 support, which appears smoother than the likely hardships for buyers due to multiple hurdles in the north.
If the quote remains weak past 0.9670, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the August-October moves, near 0.9480, will be in focus.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the 0.9740 hurdle will need validation from the recent swing high near 0.9775 to convince buyers.
Following that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9853 and the monthly high near the parity could challenge the EUR/USD pair buyers.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9813
|Daily SMA50
|0.9967
|Daily SMA100
|1.0181
|Daily SMA200
|1.0594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9735
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
