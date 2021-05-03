EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid support emerges around 1.2000

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD regains some composure and bounces off 1.2000.
  • Further recovery targets recent tops around 1.2150.

EUR/USD manages to rebound from recent lows in the vicinity of the psychological 1.2000 yardstick.

The continuation of the uptrend is expected to meet the next hurdle at monthly peaks at 1.2150 (April 29). If cleared, then the Fibo level at 1.2173 emerges as a minor resistance ahead of the February’s top at 1.2243.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1937) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2048
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1991
Daily SMA50 1.1955
Daily SMA100 1.2055
Daily SMA200 1.1943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2127
Previous Daily Low 1.2017
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2085
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1945
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

