- EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in four, stays inside short-term trading range.
- Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI keep sellers hopeful.
- 100-SMA, 200-SMA defend buyers before the monthly low.
- Bulls can aim for late June swing high on crossing 1.0480 resistance confluence.
EUR/USD returns to the buyer’s radar while picking up bids near 1.0350 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. That said, the major currency pair dropped during the last three consecutive days before bouncing off 1.0319 late Tuesday.
The pair’s latest recovery, however, remains inside a three-week-old trading range between 1.0225 and 1.0480. Even so, the 1.0400 round figure appears to lure intraday buyers of late.
It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD signals and convergence of the previous support line from November 03, as well as the stated range’s upper end, near 1.0480, challenges EUR/USD pair’s latest upside.
In a case where the EUR/USD bulls manage to keep the reins past 1.0480, tops marked in late June surrounding 1.0615 should gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, the 100-SMA level of 1.0300 restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of the 1.0225 range support.
Following that, the 200-SMA and the mid-November swing low, respectively near 1.0090 and 0.9935 could probe the EUR/USD bears before directing them to the monthly low of 0.9730.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0356
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.0326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0219
|Daily SMA50
|0.9977
|Daily SMA100
|1.0037
|Daily SMA200
|1.0379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0223
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0272
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0350 ahead of EU inflation, Powell
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains above 1.0350 in the early European morning this Wednesday. The US Dollar retreats further amid a better market mood. All eyes remain on the Eurozone inflation, US ADP and Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.1940 as US Dollar refreshes day’s low, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
GBP/USD has sensed responsive buying action around 1.1940 as risk aversion loses luster. The Bank of England is expected to advance its interest rates to 4.25% in Q1CY2023. GBP/USD has gained strength after testing the 200-EMA around 1.1960.
Gold eyes triangle breakout on Federal Reserve Chair Powell Premium
Gold price is looking to build on Tuesday’s recovery gains above $1,750, as traders brace for a busy Wednesday trading, with high-tier United States economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to hog the limelight.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price action has spiked 5% over the last 24 hours, hinting at the start of an optimistic scenario. Previous publications have already explored why BTC is ready for a bear market rally from both short-term and long-term outlooks.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: EUR/USD fate hinges on confirmation of peak inflation Premium
ECB President Christine Lagarde told European lawmakers on Monday that Eurozone inflation hasn’t peaked after reaching the highest levels on record in October. Will the Preliminary Eurozone inflation print confirm a peak in inflation?