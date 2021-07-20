EUR/USD Price Analysis: Risks point to further losses

- EUR/USD trades close to recent 3-month lows near1.1760.
- Extra downside could see the 1.17 neighbourhood retested.
EUR/USD extends the bearish note and remains well offered in sub-1.1800 levels on Tuesday.
So far, spot seems to have met decent contention in the 1.1770/65 band, where sits the 2020-2021 support line, recent lows and a Fibo level. The breach of this zone would be an important bearish event and carries the potential to accelerate losses to the 2021 low in the 1.1700 neighbourhood (March 31).
Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2002.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1784
|Today Daily Change
|30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1801
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1861
|Daily SMA50
|1.2027
|Daily SMA100
|1.1987
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1824
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1764
|Previous Weekly High
|1.188
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1735
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.189
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as the dollar reasserts itself
EUR/USD has slipped off 1.18 but is holding above the 15-week lows as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.36 amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls well below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback
Bitcoin price has dipped below the $30,000 level, creating panic among many investors. Ethereum price has come extremely close to testing the range low, hinting at a reversal.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.