EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a move to 2021 lows

  • EUR/USD remains on the downside at/below 1.1700.
  • Further downside faces the next support near 1.1660.

EUR/USD starts the week on the defensive and challenges the monthly lows near 1.1680.

Extra losses appear likely in the short-term horizon, with the immediate target at the 2021 low at 1.1663 (August 20) on a breach of 1.1683. A deeper pullback should expose the September 2020 low at 1.1612 followed by the November 2020 low in the 1.1600 neighbourhood.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1975.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1707
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1795
Daily SMA50 1.1786
Daily SMA100 1.191
Daily SMA200 1.198
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1748
Previous Daily Low 1.1701
Previous Weekly High 1.1756
Previous Weekly Low 1.1684
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1651
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1745
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.177
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1792

 

 

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 on yield-fueled dollar strength

EUR/USD is pressured under 1.17 as the dollar benefits from higher US Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders beat estimates with 1.8%. The center-left SPD came on top in the German elections.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.37. dismissing UK petrol crisis

GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, as sterling shrugs off the drying up of some petrol stations due to Brexit-related lorry driver shortages.

XAU/USD flat lined above $1,750 level, bearish bias remains

Gold gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any follow-through and met with some fresh supply near the $1,760 region.

Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally

The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE. 

Apple: Is the new iPhone 13 a reason to buy?

Apple stock barely registers any change on Friday. AAPL closes at $146.92 for a tiny gain. Stocks are struggling for upside momentum from the latest dip.

