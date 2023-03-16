EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 1.0600 as USD Index extends correction, ECB policy eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/USD is likely to remain in action ahead of the interest rate decision by the ECB.
  • The Euro has shown responsive buying from below 1.0530 amid hawkish ECB bets.
  • The RSI (14) is making efforts in leaving the bearish range oscillation, which indicates a bullish reversal.

The EUR/USD pair has stretched its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 1.0600 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is attracting bids as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to maintain its higher gear for interest rates ahead. An announcement of third consecutive 50 basis points (bps) is expected in the interest rate decision by ECB President Christine Lagarde despite Credit Suisse’s fiasco as stubborn Eurozone inflation is needed to be prioritized.

S&P500 futures are showing decent gains in the Asian session, indicating that investors are digesting the turmoil of Credit Suisse, however, the risk aversion is not entirely faded yet. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction to 104.54 as the rally was backed by fears of a global banking crisis, not of bigger rates announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

EUR/USD has shown a recovery move after testing the horizontal support plotted from February 27 low at 1.0533 on a two-hour scale. The shared currency pair has shown a responsive buying move, which indicates a ‘value buying’ at lower levels.

The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0638 is still declining, which indicates that the short-term trend is bearish.

Contrary to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts in leaving the bearish range oscillation, which indicates a bullish reversal.

For further action, a decisive move above the round-level resistance at 1.0600 will drive the asset toward February 28 high at 1.0645. A breach above the latter will expose the asset to March 01 high at 1.0691.

On the flip side, a slippage below February 27 low at 1.0533 would expose the asset to psychological support at 1.0500 and December 07 low at 1.0443.

EUR/USD two-hour chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.059
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0629
Daily SMA50 1.0726
Daily SMA100 1.0556
Daily SMA200 1.0325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.076
Previous Daily Low 1.0516
Previous Weekly High 1.0701
Previous Weekly Low 1.0524
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0667
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0475
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0374
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0719
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0861
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0963

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates strong Australian jobs data-led gains below 0.6650

AUD/USD consolidates strong Australian jobs data-led gains below 0.6650

AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside below 0.6650, fuelled by the better-than-expected Australian employment data. Strong Australian jobs data spurred 25 bps RBA April rate hike bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is fading its recovery amid a better market mood. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0600 on Credit Suisse plans, ECB eyed

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0600 on Credit Suisse plans, ECB eyed

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains in the Asian session this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus. 

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls seek a test of daily resistance

Gold bulls seek a test of daily resistance

Gold price rallied sharply as investors rushed to have assets. Bank stocks, already reeling from two large bank failures in the past week, were under pressure due to the Credit Suisse crisis. Bulls eye a break of recent highs and then the $2,000s.

Gold News

Will Bitcoin emerge as a safe haven with new found divergence between BTC price action and equities?

Will Bitcoin emerge as a safe haven with new found divergence between BTC price action and equities?

Bitcoin’s safe haven narrative lost its relevance in the last bear market, in 2022. The recent divergence between the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and US equities. Analysts believe BTC has started trading as a flight of safety for market participants. 

Read more

Credit Suisse group takes steps to improve liquidity

Credit Suisse group takes steps to improve liquidity

Reuters reported early Thursday that Credit Suisse Group AG undertook decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen liquidity and announces public tender offers for debt securities.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures