EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound targets the 1.2150 level

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1980 recorded on Wednesday.
  • The Fibo level at 1.1976 reinforces this initial contention area.

EUR/USD manages to find fresh buying interest and regains the 1.2000 mark and beyond in the second half of the week.

The continuation of the move higher lower is seen meeting the initial support at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.2064 on its way to the monthly peak at 1.2150 (April 29).

Below the 200-day SMA (1.1942) the stance for EUR/USD is seen shifting to negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2042
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.2005
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2018
Daily SMA50 1.1948
Daily SMA100 1.2051
Daily SMA200 1.1947
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2027
Previous Daily Low 1.1986
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2025
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2066

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD is trading around 1.2040 as the pound's strength further weighs on the greenback. ECB President Lagarde's speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday's softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday's NFP report.

Gold News

XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.

More Cryptocurrencies News

The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.

