EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound needs validation from 1.1770

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off five-week-old support line.
  • Bullish MACD favors corrective pullback but multiple hurdles test the up-moves.
  • Bears need to conquer the 1.1700 threshold for further dominance.

EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a yearly low of around 1.1745 during early Thursday morning in Asia.

The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since March, also the year’s bottom, on Wednesday before bouncing off a downward sloping trend line from early July.

Although bullish MACD signals back the rebound, multiple horizontal resistances, as well as 100-SMA, challenge the pair buyers.

Among them, a three-week-long area surrounding 1.1750-55 becomes the immediate hurdle ahead of a bit longer horizontal region, from July 13, around 1.1770.

If the EUR/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.1770 resistance, 100-SMA level near 1.1810 should return to the chart.

Alternatively, pullback moves may retest 1.1725-20 before declining back to the stated support line close to the year’s low of around the 1.1700 round figure.

In a case where the EUR/USD bears keep reins past 1.1700, the late 2020 levels near 1.1600 will be in focus.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1741
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 1.1721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1811
Daily SMA50 1.191
Daily SMA100 1.1964
Daily SMA200 1.201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1743
Previous Daily Low 1.171
Previous Weekly High 1.19
Previous Weekly Low 1.1755
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1692
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1673
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1758
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1772

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable below 1.1750

EUR/USD stable below 1.1750

The EUR/USD pair posted a modest comeback after reaching a fresh multi-month low of 1.1705. Tepid European data and hopes for a US economic boom limit the upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Could UK GDP boost pound?

GBP/USD: Could UK GDP boost pound?

GBP/USD trades near a daily high of 1.3887, as markets good mood boosted demand for the high-yielding pound. The pair started the day on the back foot, trading as low as 1.3802 during the European session, as the greenback strengthened on the back of US stimulus news.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD could extend rebound above $1,760

XAU/USD could extend rebound above $1,760

After suffering heavy losses at the start of the week, the XAU/USD pair closed virtually unchanged on Tuesday and managed to stage a decisive rebound on Wednesday. As of writing, gold was up 1.4% on the day at $1,753.

Gold News

Altcoins soar while Bitcoin bulls gather strength to attack $48,000

Altcoins soar while Bitcoin bulls gather strength to attack $48,000

WINk, DENT and IOTX notched triple-digit gains as Bitcoin’s bullish momentum extends to the wider crypto market.

Read more

US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking

US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking

American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Fed claim that inflation increases will be transitory.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures