EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below 200-HMA inside short-term triangle

- EUR/USD struggled to extend Friday’s recovery moves.
- A three-day-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.
- April month low will lure the sellers below triangle breakdown.
EUR/USD drops to 1.0815 during the early Monday trading session. In doing so, the quote stays depressed below 200-HMA while also staying inside a short-term triangle formation.
Although the pair’s immediate failures to cross 200-HMA drags it towards 1.0800 mark, the formation support, at 1.0775 now, will keep the sellers in check.
Should there be a clear break below 1.0775, April month bottom surrounding 1.0730/25 will be the bears’ favorite.
On the contrary, an upside break of 200-HMA level of 1.0823 will push the pair towards a three-day-old resistance line, at 1.0840 now.
Though, the pair’s further rise past-1.0840 will be hindered by the said triangle’s resistance line near 1.0860.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0817
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.0821
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0846
|Daily SMA50
|1.0918
|Daily SMA100
|1.0978
|Daily SMA200
|1.102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0789
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0775
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
