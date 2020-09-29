EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle arises at 1.1760

- EUR/USD resumes the upside and flirts with the 1.1700 mark.
- The next resistance of note emerges at the 55-day SMA near 1.1760.
Buyers appear to have regained the upper hand and push EUR/USD back to the 1.1700 zone on Tuesday, recording at the same time new multi-day highs.
Extra gains are seen on a serious breakout of the 1.1700 area (previous key support area). Against this, the 55-day SMA at 1.1760 now emerges as the next interim barrier. Further north, there are no levels of note until 1.1917 (September 10 high).
Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1240.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1698
|Today Daily Change
|54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.1664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1792
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1488
|Daily SMA200
|1.1239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.168
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1756
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as markets dismiss weak German inflation figures. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.