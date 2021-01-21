EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 1.2173/92

  • EUR/USD retakes the 1.21 mark and beyond on Thursday.
  • Minor hurdles emerge in the 1.2173/92 band so far.

EUR/USD manages to reclaim the area above the 1.2100 level on Thursday amidst a broad-based selling bias in the greenback.

If the rebound gathers extra steam, then the next interim hurdle emerges at the Fibo retracement (of the November-January rally) at 1.2173 ahead of the 21-day SMA, today at 1.2192.  Further up, there are no relevant levels until the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 zone.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1620.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2149
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2199
Daily SMA50 1.2099
Daily SMA100 1.1935
Daily SMA200 1.1628
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2158
Previous Daily Low 1.2077
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.207
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2033
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1988
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2151
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2196
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2233

 

 

