EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside could see 1.20 retested

  • EUR/USD approaches the key hurdle in the 1.1980/90 band.
  • Further up comes in the psychological barrier at 1.2000.

EUR/USD keeps pushing higher and already trades at shouting distance from the 1.1980/90 resistance zone.

The recovery from YTD lows near 1.1700 (March 31) remains well and sound so far. The recent break above the 200-day SMA (1.1895) gave extra oxygen to the rally and paves the way for extra gains in the short-term horizon.

That said, at the 1.1980/90 region converge the mid-March peaks, the 50-day SMA and a Fibo level (of the November-January rally). A surpass of this area allows for a move to the key 1.2000 hurdle.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1895) the stance for EUR/USD is forecast to shift to positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1967
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1847
Daily SMA50 1.1965
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1956
Previous Daily Low 1.1878
Previous Weekly High 1.1927
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.185
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1977
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2005
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2054

 

 

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.

GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall

GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.

Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements

Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.

XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.

S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage

Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.

