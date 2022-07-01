  • EUR/USD resumes the downside and flirts with a breach of 1.0400.
  • The June low at 1.0358 should offer decent contention initially.

EUR/USD maintains the bearish bias unchanged and keeps navigating the area of 2-week lows on Friday.

The inability to surpass the 4-month line near 1.0640 should keep the downside pressure well in place around the pair for the time being. Against that, there is a minor support at the weekly low at 1.0382 (June 30) ahead of the June low at 1.0358 (June 15). A deeper pullback should put a visit to the 2022 low at 1.0348 (May 13) back on the radar.

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.1106.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0407
Today Daily Change 93
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 1.0484
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.055
Daily SMA50 1.0579
Daily SMA100 1.0811
Daily SMA200 1.1114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0489
Previous Daily Low 1.0383
Previous Weekly High 1.0606
Previous Weekly Low 1.0469
Previous Monthly High 1.0774
Previous Monthly Low 1.0359
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0448
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0423
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0415
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0345
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0308
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0521
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0558
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0627

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

