EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus now shifted to the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD is looking to consolidate the breakout of the 1.0900 level.

Extra gains remain on the table and look to the 1.1030 region.

EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the key barrier at 1.0900 the figure this week, opening the door to further upside in the short-term horizon.

Further north of this level emerges a potential move to the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1034.

Beyond this level, the pair could attempt a test of late March peaks in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart