EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus now shifted to the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is looking to consolidate the breakout of the 1.0900 level.
  • Extra gains remain on the table and look to the 1.1030 region.

EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the key barrier at 1.0900 the figure this week, opening the door to further upside in the short-term horizon.

Further north of this level emerges a potential move to the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1034.

Beyond this level, the pair could attempt a test of late March peaks in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0955
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.0954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0961
Daily SMA100 1.1008
Daily SMA200 1.1037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0973
Previous Daily Low 1.0835
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0868
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.073
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1006
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

