EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses seen below 1.2000

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD trades on the defensive near the 1.20 level.
  • Further downside targets the 200-day SMA (1.1939).

EUR/USD quickly reversed Monday’s uptick and re-shifts the attention to the downside, particularly to the key 1.2000 neighbourhood.

The continuation of the leg lower is seen meeting the initial support at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.1976. Further south comes in the more relevant 200-day SMA at 1.1939.

Below the 200-day SMA (1.1937) the stance for EUR/USD is seen shifting to negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2012
Today Daily Change 65
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.2065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2004
Daily SMA50 1.1954
Daily SMA100 1.2054
Daily SMA200 1.1944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2076
Previous Daily Low 1.2013
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2037
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2027
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1988
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1964
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2153

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area

XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area

Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.

Gold News

Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance

Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance

XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.

Read more

With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?

With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?

The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures