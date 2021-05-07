EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains appear on the cards

- EUR/USD regains extra steam and trades closer to 1.2100.
- Recent monthly top at 1.2150 emerges as the next target.
Fresh buying interest pushes EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.2100 neighbourhood at the end of the week.
On the upside, there are no significant hurdles until the April’s top at 1.2150 (April 29). If cleared, then a potential visit to the February highs around 1.2240 could start shaping up.
The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1944.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2083
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.1946
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2072
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2017
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.