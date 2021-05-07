EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains appear on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD regains extra steam and trades closer to 1.2100.
  • Recent monthly top at 1.2150 emerges as the next target.

Fresh buying interest pushes EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.2100 neighbourhood at the end of the week.

On the upside, there are no significant hurdles until the April’s top at 1.2150 (April 29). If cleared, then a potential visit to the February highs around 1.2240 could start shaping up.

The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1944.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2083
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.2065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2025
Daily SMA50 1.1946
Daily SMA100 1.2049
Daily SMA200 1.1948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2072
Previous Daily Low 1.1993
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2023
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1937
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2172

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

