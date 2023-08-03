EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro positions for key data above 1.0910 support amid oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD bounces off three-week-old falling support line, forming part of falling wedge bullish chart formation.
  • Oversold RSI, positioning for top-tier EU, US data allow Euro to print mild gains.
  • Eurozone PMI, US ISM Services PMI and risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
  • Downside break of ascending support line from May 31, bearish MACD signals favor Euro sellers.

EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest level since July 07 as it bounces off a three-week-old descending support line during early Thursday, defensive around 1.0940 by the press time.

In doing so, the Euro pair takes clues from the oversold RSI (14) line, as well as the market’s positioning for inflation and employment clues from the Eurozone and the US. Furthermore, the recently firmer S&P500 Futures and a pullback in the Treasury bond yields also allow the EUR/USD pair to consolidate recent losses.

However, the EUR/USD bears remain hopeful unless the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line stretched from May 31, around 1.0980 by the press time.

Following that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its May-July upside, near 1.1040, and the stated falling wedge’s top line, close to 1.1065, will be in the spotlight.

Should the EUR/USD price rises past 1.1065, the pair can rise towards the previous monthly high of 1.1275 with the theoretical target of the falling wedge breakout of 1.1420 likely luring the Euro buyers afterward.

On the flip side, the stated wedge’s bottom line puts a floor under the EUR/USD price near 1.0910 ahead of highlighting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0880 and the previous monthly bottom of around 1.0835.

Also read: EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.0950 at one-month low, EU/US economics, Treasury bond yields eyed

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective bounce expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0942
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.0938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1074
Daily SMA50 1.0926
Daily SMA100 1.0913
Daily SMA200 1.0734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.102
Previous Daily Low 1.0918
Previous Weekly High 1.115
Previous Weekly Low 1.0944
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0957
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1102

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP

The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.

GBP/USD News

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report

XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.

Gold News

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.

Read more

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures