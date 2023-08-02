EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.0950 at one-month low, EU/US economics, Treasury bond yields eyed

- EUR/USD stabilizes at the lowest level in a month as it bounces off 100-DMA to prod three-day downtrend.
- US Dollar surprisingly cheers US credit rating downgrade via risk aversion, strong yields.
- Lack of entertainment from the ‘Old Continent’ allows Greenback bulls to keep the reins.
- Slew of inflation, employment and activity data from Eurozone, US will entertain Euro traders, bears occupy driver’s seat below 1.0985.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0940-50 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asia session after declining to the lowest level in a month by posting a three-day downtrend in the last. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of a slew of data from the Eurozone and the US. It’s worth noting that the risk aversion wave joins upbeat Treasury bond yields and an empty plate to offer from the bloc to underpin the US Dollar’s rally the previous day, which in turn dragged the Euro towards the lowest level since early July.
Fitch Ratings’ downgrade to the US government credit rating flagged fears of the US default and weighed on the sentiment, which in turn bolstered the US Dollar’s haven demand, drowning the EUR/USD pair due to its risk-barometer status. Apart from the haven demand, upbeat prints of the US ADP Employment Change and a run-up in the Treasury bond yields also pleased the Euro bears.
On Wednesday, US ADP Employment Change for July rose past 189K markets forecasts to 324K while the previous readings were revised down to 455K.
That said, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House (WH) Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein defended the credibility of the US Treasury bonds and vouched for the US economic strength after Fitch Ratings’ cited such concerns as the catalysts for their downgrade to the US government credit ratings. On the same line, the US Treasury Department raised possibilities of testing demand for the US bonds after the rating cut by fueling the weekly longer-term debt issuance. The same pushed markets to remain worrisome and rush for risk safety.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest level since November 2022 while the US Dollar Index (DXY) also jumped to a three-week top. Further, the Wall Street benchmarks also closed in the red and portrayed risk aversion.
Looking forward, Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for June will precede the final activity data for July to entertain EUR/USD traders during early Thursday. Should the EU numbers flash upbeat data, the Euro pair may consolidate the latest losses.
Following that, the US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and quarterly readings of Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs will be crucial to watch for clear directions. It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD bears are more likely to witness further downside but it all depends upon how strongly the scheduled statistics defend the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September rate hike.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the nine-week-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near 1.0985, keeps EUR/USD sellers hopeful even if the 100-DMA tests further downside around 1.0915.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0943
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.0985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.107
|Daily SMA50
|1.0923
|Daily SMA100
|1.091
|Daily SMA200
|1.073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1003
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly High
|1.115
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0929
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.