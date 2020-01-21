EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). However, EUR/USD is trading within a bullish channel originating from October 2019 and also within a bull flag since late December. The euro formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, therefore, a break above the right shoulder near 1.1175 and the 200 SMA can be seen as a bullish continuation signal. However, since the price action has been so two-sided in the last months of trading it is more likely that breakouts in either direction will not go very far.

