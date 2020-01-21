EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro formed head-and-shoulders pattern, nearing 1.1121 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD had a failed bearish breakout below the 1.1098 level.
  • Resistance is seen at the 1.1121 level and the correction can extend to 1.1151 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). However, EUR/USD is trading within a bullish channel originating from October 2019 and also within a bull flag since late December. The euro formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, therefore, a break above the right shoulder near 1.1175 and the 200 SMA can be seen as a bullish continuation signal. However, since the price action has been so two-sided in the last months of trading it is more likely that breakouts in either direction will not go very far.  
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting an underlying bearish bias. At the start of the week, the market had a failed bearish breakout below the 1.1098 support level. The market is correcting up and if it breaks above the 1.1121 resistance the bounce can extend towards the 1.1155 resistance where it should find a potential stronger resistance. Further up lies the 1.1190 level. Support is seen at the 1.1098, 1.1070 and 1.1030 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.1121, 1.1155, 1.1190 
Support: 1.1098, 1.1070, 1.1030
 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.1098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1136
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1102
Previous Daily Low 1.1077
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1133

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

