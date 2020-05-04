EUR/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 50-day MA

  • EUR/USD drops as US-China tensions boost haven demand for the US dollar. 
  • The pair trades below the 50-day average amid bearish readings on intraday technical indicators.

EUR/USD is facing selling pressure alongside losses in the US stock futures and oil and is trading well below the 50-day average of 1.0964. 

The risk has come under pressure during Monday's Asian trading hours with the Trump administration accusing China of intentionally spreading the coronavirus. 

The pair could suffer additional losses over the next few hours, as the hourly chart relative strength index has dived out of an ascending trendline, signaling an end of the pair's bounce from the low of 1.0727.

Moreover, the risk aversion is likely to worsen with President Trump stating soon before press time that the US will end the trade deal reached in December last year if China does not buy the US goods.

EUR/USD could drop to the ascending 50-hour average support at 1.0935. Acceptance under that level would expose 1.09. The dip may be short-lived, as last week's gain confirmed a bullish reversal pattern on the weekly chart. 

That said, a close above the 200-day average at 1.1033 is needed to put the bulls into the driver's seat. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Pullback

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0948
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.0981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0876
Daily SMA50 1.0964
Daily SMA100 1.1007
Daily SMA200 1.1036
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1019
Previous Daily Low 1.0935
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0938
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0853
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1022
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1106

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

