EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bound in 50% and 61.8% Fibo retracement ahead of German Inflation

- EUR/USD is displaying a sideways auction ahead of the German Inflation data.
- The major currency pair is popping between the 50% and 61.8% Fibo retracement.
- A range shift move by the RSI (14) into the 40.00-60.00 zone from the bearish range indicates signs of a bullish reversal.
The EUR/USD pair is oscillating in an extremely narrow range around 1.0730 as investors are awaiting the release of the preliminary German inflation data for fresh impetus. The commentary from US President Joe Biden over the current altercation with China while addressing the State of the Union (SOTU) has failed to impact the risk appetite of the market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying a sideways performance below 103.00, weighed down by US Treasury yields. The yields generated by 10-year US government bonds have dropped below 3.65%.
On the Eurozone front, the preliminary German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) (Jan) is expected to escalate to 10.0% from the former release of 9.6%.
EUR/USD has turned sideways after a wild movement post commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell on interest rate guidance. The major currency pair is expected to witness a sheer contraction in volatility ahead, which will result in wider ticks and heavy volume after an expansion in the same.
The shared currency pair is oscillating between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements (placed from January 6 low at 1.0483 to February 1 high at 1.1033) at 1.0760 and 1.0694 respectively.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0739 is acting as a major barricade for the Euro.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates signs of a bullish reversal.
Going forward, a break above Tuesday’s high at 1.0766 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance at 1.0800 followed by 38.2% Fibo retracement at 1.0823.
On the flip side, a break below Tuesday’s low at 1.0669 will drag the major currency pair toward January 4 high at 1.0635 and December 22 low at 1.0573.
EUR/USD two-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0729
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0693
|Daily SMA100
|1.0335
|Daily SMA200
|1.0321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
