EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking break of 2-hour support

- EUR/USD is faltering on the bid and the bears are piling in.
- A correction for the prior highs is on the bear's watchlist.
The bears are seeking a sizeable retracement in the pair following the recent bullish spike on the daily time frame which has already started to retrace.
The following illustrates the next opportunity on a break of the 2-hour support.
Daily chart
2-hour chart
There are prospects, at this juncture, of a retest of old support that would be expected to act as new resistance.
If the price is resisted then the current support would be expected to give way to the bears.
15-min chart
With that being said, the 15-min time frame is bearish below the current 15-min structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
