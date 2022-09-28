- EUR/USD drops for the seventh straight session and tests 0.9535.
- Below the 2022 low at 0.9535 comes the 0.9500 region.
EUR/USD extends the leg lower to the proximity of 0.9530 earlier on Wednesday, an area last traded back in June 2002.
Odds for extra weakness in the European currency remain well on the table so far with the immediate target at the 2022 low at 0.9552 (September 26). A deeper drop could challenge the round level at 0.9500 ahead of the weekly low at 0.9411 (June 17 2002).
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0667.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9558
|Today Daily Change
|67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.9594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9924
|Daily SMA50
|1.0056
|Daily SMA100
|1.0265
|Daily SMA200
|1.0679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.951
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.945
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, declines toward 0.9550
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined to the 0.9550 area during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to continue to outperform its rivals and makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.0600 as markets digest BoE action
After BoE announced that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds, GBP/USD spiked to a daily high of 1.0850 but quickly reversed its direction. As investors digest the latest market developments, the pair trades deep in red below 1.0600.
Gold rebounds toward $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered to the $1,630 area from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the BoE's intervention in gilt market, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
TSLA jumps on delivery email
Tesla (TSLA) stock outperformed on Tuesday as it closed at $282.94 for a gain of just over 2.5%. That marked a noted outperformance versus the main indices as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed either side of flat.