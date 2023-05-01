EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.0960 as US Dollar cheers pre Fed, ECB anxiety

- EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints three-day losing streak.
- Euro bears attack three-week-old ascending support line, 200-EMA.
- Impending bear cross on MACD, failure to keep bounce off one-week-old horizontal support favor sellers.
- Wait for First Republic bidding results to join hawkish Fed bets to weigh on EUR/USD ahead of key monetary policy meetings.
EUR/USD renews intraday low as bears attack the 1.1000 round figures early Monday amid broad US Dollar strength, as well as sluggish markets due to holidays at many bourses.
In doing so, the Euro pair drops for the third consecutive day as it breaks the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an ascending trend line from April 10.
Given the Euro pair’s failure to defend the previous week’s bounce off short-term horizontal support, coupled with the recently impending bearish signals from the MACD indicator, the EUR/USD sellers are likely to keep the reins.
That said, the major currency pair presently drops towards a horizontal support zone comprising multiple levels marked since April 25, near 1.0960.
However, a two-week-long ascending trend line near 1.0945 could challenge the EUR/USD bears afterward.
On the contrary, EUR/USD recovery may aim for the 1.1050 round figures before directing the pair buyers towards a 12-day-long horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.1065-70.
Following that, the recently marked multi-month high of 1.1095 can prod the Euro pair buyers before directing them to the March 2022 peak close to 1.1185.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.1019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0965
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
