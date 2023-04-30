EUR/USD drops towards 1.1000 as ECB hawks retreat, First Bank roils the mood, US NFP, Fed eyed

- EUR/USD pares recent gains at 13-month high, remains pressured during three-day downtrend.
- Downbeat EU data contrasts with firmer inflation signals from US to prod Euro pair buyers.
- ECB and Fed are both likely to announce 0.25% rate hike this week but signals for future moves are the key.
- US ISM PMIs, NFP and First Republic headlines are extra catalysts to watch for clear directions.
EUR/USD remains depressed for the third consecutive day while staying around the highest levels since April 2022, mildly offered near 1.1010 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Euro pair bears the burden of the recently easing hawkish bets on the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as the strong inflation signals from the US. Also challenging the pair buyers at the multi-month high are the economic slowdown fears and the First Republic woes.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) calls in bids for the troubled US bank after an exodus of withdrawals caused First Republic's share price to tank. That said, multiple top-tier private organizations, including JP Morgan, bid for the bank’s takeover. The results are up for release and can give only knee-jerk optimism as an immediate defense of the bank by a private player isn’t a solution to the broad banking problems. On the contrary, the same raises fears of such actions for the larger public banks in the future and hence can keep the risk-off mood intact.
Elsewhere, ECB hawks retreat amid downbeat EU and German statistics released in the last week. On Friday, preliminary readings of Germany’s inflation for April, as per the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) index, eased to 7.6% YoY versus 7.8% expected and prior. Further, the nation’s inflation per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) also softened to 7.2% YoY compared to 7.3% market consensus and 7.4% previous readings. Further, the first readings of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 came in mixed for QoQ and YoY. That said, the Eurozone Q1 GDP improved to 0.1% QoQ from 0.0% prior, versus 0.2% expected, whereas the yearly growth eased to 1.3% from 1.4% market forecasts and 1.8% prior. On the same line, Germany’s Q1 GDP improved on a quarterly basis, to 0.0% from -0.4% prior and 0.2% analysts’ estimations, whereas the yearly figures dropped to -0.1% from 0.9% previous readings and 0.3% market forecasts.
Alternatively, initial estimations of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, also known as Advance readings, marked mixed outcomes. That said, the headline US GDP Annualized eased to 1.1% from 2.0% expected and 2.6% prior but the GDP Price Index inched higher to 4.0% on an annualized basis from 3.9% prior and 3.8% market consensus. Further, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for March matched 0.3% market forecasts and prior to MoM but rose to 4.6% from 4.5% expected on YoY, with an upwardly revised previous reading of 4.7%. On the same line, the US Employment Cost Index also increased by 1.2% in Q1 2023, versus the 1% increase marked previously.
Amid these plays, the CME Group FedWatch Tool suggests higher odds of the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May and June, as well as a reduction in the market’s bets on the September rate cut from the US central bank. With this, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed positive and the yields eased.
Moving on, holidays in multiple European markets on Monday may restrict EUR/USD moves even as the US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up for release. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Fed meeting, Thursday’s ECB monetary policy announcements and Friday’s US jobs report for April. Overall, bulls appear running out of steam but bears have a tough task retaking control.
Technical analysis
The overbought RSI (14) line joins the EUR/USD pair’s repeated failure to provide a daily closing beyond 1.1050 to lure the sellers. However, an upward-sloping trend line from early April, close to 1.0980, holds the gate for sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.1019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0965
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rallies sharply to fresh highs, eyes on 137.00
There was a positive tone to markets on Friday The S&P 500 was up 0.8% and the Nikkei has rallied in the open and USD/JPY has followed suit, rising 0.34% so far to fresh highs for April of 136.77.
AUD/USD stays bearish near 0.6600 amid China, First Republic inflicted fears ahead of RBA, Fed
AUD/USD justifies its risk barometer status as the pair sellers attack the 0.6600 round figure, fading the late Friday’s corrective bounce after refreshing the seven-week low, during early Monday in Asia.
Gold bears approach $1,980 support on First Republic woes, Fed, US NFP eyed
Gold price drops towards a short-term key support confluence as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar demand and weighs on the metal prices during the early trading hours of the key week. The XAU/USD renews its intraday low near $1,986.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
The week ahead - Fed and ECB rate decisions, US payrolls, Apple, Lloyds and BP results
A lot has happened since the Fed last raised rates by 25bps in March in the teeth of concern over financial stability and the US banking system. While this is still reverberating it seems to be being contained and there is little evidence it is materially affecting the US economy.