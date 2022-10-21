  • EUR/USD comes under pressure and puts 0.9700 to the test.
  • Further south emerges the October low near 0.9630.

EUR/USD accelerates losses and flirts with the key 0.9700 neighbourhood at the end of the week.

In case losses accelerate and the pair breaches 0.9700, then the next significant support is expected to appear at the October low at 0.9631 (October 13). Once cleared, there are no contention levels of note until the 2022 low at 0.9535 (September 28).

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0536.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9758
Today Daily Change 98
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.9787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9767
Daily SMA50 0.9913
Daily SMA100 1.0125
Daily SMA200 1.0547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9846
Previous Daily Low 0.9755
Previous Weekly High 0.9809
Previous Weekly Low 0.9632
Previous Monthly High 1.0198
Previous Monthly Low 0.9536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9811
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9789
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9837
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9887
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9928

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

