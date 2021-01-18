EUR/USD Price Analysis: A breach of 1.2000 looks unlikely

  • EUR/USD extends the move lower to the mid-1.2000s.
  • Further downside faces the 55-day SMA at 1.2037.

EUR/USD loses further momentum and visited the early December lows in the 1.2060/55 band, where some support appears to have emerged.

The continuation of the downtrend carries the potential to challenge the psychological support at 1.20 the figure, although a move further south of this level is not favoured in the short-term horizon. Below 1.2000 is located a Fibo level at 1.1976.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1602.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2065
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2213
Daily SMA50 1.2081
Daily SMA100 1.1929
Daily SMA200 1.1611
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2165
Previous Daily Low 1.2077
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2018
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.196
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2136
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

