EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.2140 has emerged as strong support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

EUR/USD's downturn from the Jan. 6 high of 1.2349 has stalled with sellers struggling to keep losses below 1.2140.

That level has restricted downside at least three times in the past 72 hours and has neutralized the immediate bearish bias. A positive follow-through in the form of a quick move above 1.2223 (Wednesday's high) would revive the bullish bias and shift risk in favor of a re-test of the recent high of 1.2349. 

Alternatively, a 4-hour close below 1.2140 would revive the bearish view put forward by the daily chart rising wedge breakdown confirmed last week and open the doors for a drop to 1.2050-1.20. 

At press time, the pair is trading near 1.2170, representing a 0.11% gain on the day. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.217
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2226
Daily SMA50 1.2071
Daily SMA100 1.1924
Daily SMA200 1.1599
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2223
Previous Daily Low 1.214
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.209
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD continues consolidation within pennant since start of 2021, breakout likely

AUD/USD continues consolidation within pennant since start of 2021, breakout likely

AUD/USD back below the 0.7750 mark on Wednesday, closing with losses of about 0.5%. Focus will be on events stateside this week, with Biden unveiling stimulus plans, Fed Chair Powell and plenty of data.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: 1.2140 has emerged as strong support

EUR/USD: 1.2140 has emerged as strong support

EUR/USD's downturn from the Jan. 6 high of 1.2349 has stalled with sellers struggling to keep losses below 1.2140. That level has restricted downside at least three times in the past 72 hours and has neutralized the immediate bearish bias. 

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle

Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle

It has broadly been a day of consolidation for spot gold prices (XAU/USD). The yellow metal trades with modest gains of just under $4 on the day or about 0.2% and sits currently sits just to the south of the $1860 mark, having twice rebounded from tests of the $1850 mark to the downside this session.

Gold news

Currencies wobble ahead of Biden’s stimulus proposal

Currencies wobble ahead of Biden’s stimulus proposal

It may not be long before we see more significant profit taking in equities and currencies. The signs are there – stocks hover near record highs but are struggling to extend their gains. Equities consolidated for the fifth straight day.

Read more

US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data

US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures