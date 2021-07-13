EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1760 becomes a tough nut to crack for bears

- EUR/USD stays depressed after posting the biggest daily losses in a month.
- Oversold RSI challenges the bears around the key support line from November.
- 13-day-old falling trend line guards immediate upside, sellers can quickly refresh yearly bottom on support line break.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near early April bottom surrounding 1.1780 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The currency-major pair dropped the most since mid-June after strong US CPI empowered the bears.
However, oversold RSI conditions and an ascending support line from November will challenge the bears around 1.1760. Also backing the hopes of a corrective bounce is the latest uptick in Momentum.
While the recent bounce eyes the 1.1800 threshold, any further recoveries will be tested by a short-term resistance line around 1.1865.
In a case where EUR/USD bulls manage to cross the said trend line hurdle, the late June peak of 1.1965 and 200-DMA level near 1.2010 will be the key to follow.
Alternatively, a downside break of 1.1760 will not hesitate to refresh the yearly low of 1.1704 and attack the 1.1700 round figure to aim for the 2020 bottom close to 1.1600.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70%
|Today daily open
|1.186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.19
|Daily SMA50
|1.2052
|Daily SMA100
|1.2004
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1836
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
