- EUR/USD remains bid and close to the 1.0900 hurdle.
- ECB Lagarde, af Jochnick speak later in the session.
- Markets’ attention will be on the release of flash PMIs.
Bulls remain in control of the sentiment around the European currency and motivates EUR/USD to flirt once again with the 1.0900 neighbourhood on Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks at data, risk trends
Following Monday’s marginal gains, EUR/USD picks up extra pace and extends further the march north to the proximity of the 1.0900 mark on turnaround Tuesday. So far, the pair navigates the third consecutive week with gains after shedding ground at the very beginning of the new year.
In the meantime, hawkish ECB-speak as of late helped maintaining the bullish price action in the pair, which gained more than 4 cents since monthly lows near 1.0480 recorded on January 6.
In the domestic calendar, Consumer Confidence in Germany tracked by GfK improved to -33.9 for the month of February. Later in the European morning, the advanced prints for the Manufacturing and Services PMIs in the euro area and the US economy will be in the limelight. In addition, Chair Lagarde and Board member af Jochnick are also due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD flirts once again with the 1.0900 neighbourhood following Monday’s climb to new 9-month peaks.
Price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the impact of the energy crisis on the euro bloc and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, France Business Confidence, ECB Lagarde, EMU/France/Germany Advanced Manufacturing/Services PMIs (Tuesday) – Germany Ifo Business Climate (Wednesday) – Italy Business Confidence (Thursday) – France Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the bloc’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.26% at 1.0896 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0926 (2023 high January 23) followed by 1.0936 (weekly high April 21 2022) and finally 1.1000 (round level). On the flip side, the breakdown of 1.0766 (weekly low January 17) would target 1.0560 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0481 (monthly low January 6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is holding onto the latest gains below 1.0900 in the early European morning. The pair is capitalizing on broad US Dollar weakness amid a better mood and sluggish Treasury yields. Hawkish ECB-speak underpins the Euro ahead of EU PMis.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2400 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2400, as bulls take a breather ahead of the key UK activity data. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. The renewed US Dollar weakness keeps the downside cushioned in Cable.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
XRP price signals breakout, Ripple bulls to eye 20% rally soon
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish move which comes after months of rejection combined with massive sell-offs. However, the narrative has finally shifted after this recent breakout of a declining trendline, forecasting an explosive move soon.
Global flash PMIs, and the return of investor optimism?
At the conclusion of the latest WEF meeting in Davos, many of the leaders there were optimistic that the world would avoid a recession. Or, at least, if there was a recession, it would be short and shallow.