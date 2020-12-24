EUR/USD pares gains after EU-UK trade deal, looks to close flat near 1.2180

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD lost its traction during the American trading hours.
  • Sharp drop in GBP/USD helped the greenback gather strength.
  • Market action is expected to remain subdued until next week.

The broad-based USD weakness allowed the EUR/USD pair to climb above 1.2200 during the European trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and now remains on track to close virtually unchanged near 1.2180.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases on Christmas Eve, Brexit headlines ramped up the market volatility. Reports of an imminent UK-EU trade deal fueled an impressive rally in the GBP/USD pair and made it difficult for the USD to attract investors.

After dropping to a daily low of 90.15, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rebound during the American session and forced EUR/USD to erase its daily upside.

The confirmation of the EU-UK trade deal triggered a "sell the fact" market reaction and the DXY turned flat on the day 90.37.

Technical levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2182
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2196
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2119
Daily SMA50 1.1928
Daily SMA100 1.1863
Daily SMA200 1.1498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2221
Previous Daily Low 1.2154
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2195
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2123
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2293

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

