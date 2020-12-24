EUR/USD pares gains after EU-UK trade deal, looks to close flat near 1.2180

- EUR/USD lost its traction during the American trading hours.
- Sharp drop in GBP/USD helped the greenback gather strength.
- Market action is expected to remain subdued until next week.
The broad-based USD weakness allowed the EUR/USD pair to climb above 1.2200 during the European trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and now remains on track to close virtually unchanged near 1.2180.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases on Christmas Eve, Brexit headlines ramped up the market volatility. Reports of an imminent UK-EU trade deal fueled an impressive rally in the GBP/USD pair and made it difficult for the USD to attract investors.
After dropping to a daily low of 90.15, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rebound during the American session and forced EUR/USD to erase its daily upside.
The confirmation of the EU-UK trade deal triggered a "sell the fact" market reaction and the DXY turned flat on the day 90.37.
Related articles
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3550 in “sell the fact” reaction to Brexit deal announcement.
EU's Barnier: UK trade deal will be put to EU Council, EU parliament.
Breaking: EU's von der Leyen says trade deal with UK is fair, balanced and right.
UK PM Johnson: There will be parliamentary vote on EU trade deal on December 30.
Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2119
|Daily SMA50
|1.1928
|Daily SMA100
|1.1863
|Daily SMA200
|1.1498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Brexit deal reached, GBP/USD holds on to higher ground
According to multiple sources, a Brexit deal has been reached. The Brexit deal will now go to UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for approval.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold holds steady near $1875 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875-76 region, a modest 0.10% gains for the day.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.