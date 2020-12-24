UK PM Johnson: There will be parliamentary vote on EU trade deal on December 30

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering his remarks in a press conference after the EU and the UK finalized the free trade agreement.

Key quotes

"The arguments with the EU were sometimes fierce but this is a good deal for the whole of Europe."

"It will not be a bad thing for the EU to have a prosperous UK on its doorstep."

"It will not be a bad thing if the UK does things differently."

"Our basic goals are the same."

"The stimulus of the regulatory competition will benefit us both."

"Uniformity and harmonization are banished from the treaty."

"There will be a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 30."

"We will be able to catch and eat prodigious amounts of fish."

"There is a clause in the deal on level playing field that if either dumps/undercuts, they can put on tariffs."

"This is a very very long day's march from where we were a few years ago."

"I think its a great treaty."

"I must stress to people there will be a change, so be prepared."

"There is an opportunity because the whole world will be treated the same for export purposes."

"This is a jumbo Canada-style free trade deal."

Market reaction

The British pound weakens against its rivals as markets continue to sell the fact. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.3530.