EU's Barnier: UK trade deal will be put to EU Council, EU parliament

European Union's (EU) chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is delivering his comments after the EU and the UK finally reached a trade deal.

Key quotes

"The clock is no longer ticking."

"Today is a day of relief."

"There will be real changes."

"We have built a new partnership."

"Britain has new status as an independent coastal state."

"The EU will support fishermen."

"The proposal will be put to EU Council, EU parliament."

"We worked together to build this deal stage by stage."

"Deal unprecedented in scope, complexity."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair is consolidating its daily gains as investors continue to assess the details of the Brexit deal. As of writing, the pair was up 0.46% on the day at 1.3555.