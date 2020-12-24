GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3550 in “sell the fact” reaction to Brexit deal announcement

- GBP/USD saw a “sell the fact” reaction to confirmation that a Brexit deal had been reached.
- Trade is set to die down in the coming hours amid early Christmas Eve market closures.
News recently broke that the EU and UK have reached a Brexit deal. Given that, by this point, such an outcome was expected and had already been priced in by markets, GBP has seen a “sell the fact” reaction. As EU Commission President von der Leyen and EU Brexit Negotiator Michelle Barnier deliver a press conference, GBP/USD has slipped back from previous daily highs above the 1.3600 level to set lows beneath 1.3550. The pair is currently trading in the 1.3560s, but still holds onto gains of around 0.5% or 70 pips on the day.
Trade is likely to significantly die down in the hours ahead, with European market participants having already left for Christmas Eve celebrations and US participants soon to follow.
GBP/USD drops below short-term uptrend
GBP/USD has dropped below a short-term uptrend that had lifted the pair from 1.3300 to 1.3600 in recent days. A potential move lower towards support around 1.3500 is on the cards, though a larger sell-off seems unlikely in the context of a deal having been officially reached, aside from if the move to the south is driven by USD strength.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Brexit deal reached, GBP/USD holds on to higher ground
According to multiple sources, a Brexit deal has been reached. The Brexit deal will now go to UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for approval.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold holds steady near $1875 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1875-76 region, a modest 0.10% gains for the day.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.