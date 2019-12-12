Axel Rudolph, analyst at Westpac, points out that EUR/USD has broken through the five month downtrend line at 1.1105 and thus targets the 200 day moving average at 1.1154 and also the October high at 1.1180.
Key Quotes
“Further up meanders the 200 week moving average at 1.1358 which is also being eyed. It represents a critical break point on the topside from a medium term perspective. Key nearby support is the December 6 low at 1.1040. Further down lies more significant support at the 1.0989/81 November troughs.”
“Failure at 1.0981 would target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0943. This is seen as the last defence for the 1.0879 October low. If revisited, we would look for signs of reversal from there.”
“Short term trend (1-3 weeks): Is attempting to clear the October high at 1.1180, a rise above which would target the 200 week moving average at 1.1358.”
“Long term trend (1-3 months): The reversal from the base of a one year channel implies that the currency pair has based.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
