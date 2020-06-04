EUR/USD: Off multi-month highs, holds above 1.1200 ahead of ECB

- Euro bulls take a breather ahead of ECB decision.
- ECB to expand bond-buying to boost the economic recovery.
- US dollar rebound amid the cautious market mood.
Amid a broad-based US dollar rebound, EUR/USD corrects further from three-month highs of 1.1257 ahead of the European open, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
The market mood turned cautious in Asia and re-ignited the haven demand for the US dollar, as the US-China tensions continue to dampen the investors’ sentiment. The US dollar index jumps 0.20% to flirt with daily highs of 97.47, having hit a three-month low at 97.19.
Despite the latest downtick, the main currency pair holds above the 1.1200 barrier, underpinned by the cross-driven strength and expectations that the ECB additional stimulus will likely ramp up the economic recovery.
The overnight drop in the pound, in the wake of the doubts of a likely extension to the Brexit transition and the resultant EU-UK trade deal, drove the EUR/GBP cross nearly 0.20% higher.
Meanwhile, the ECB is widely expected to add about EUR500 billion to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), in another effort to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.
However, further correction in the major cannot be ruled out on the ECB announcement, as the extra stimulus is already priced-in by the markets. Meanwhile, upbeat US jobs data could bolster the US dollar bounce and could likely collaborate with EUR/USD’s move lower.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
The immediate resistance awaits at 1.1257 (three-month highs), above which 1.1300 remains on sight. On the flip side, the supports are aligned at 1.1171 (5-DMA) and 1.1128 (daily classic S2).
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0952
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.096
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1363
