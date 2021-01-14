- EUR/USD comes under extra selling pressure near 1.2100.
- ECB’s Minutes showed concerns over exchange rate and inflation.
- US Initial Claims rose to multi-month highs near 1M.
The selling pressure around the single currency stays well and sound and now forces EUR/USD to recede to the proximity of the key support at 1.21 the figure.
EUR/USD offered on risk-off mood
EUR/USD accelerates losses and drops for the second session in a row on Thursday amidst the increasing risk-off context and despite the imminent announcement of further US fiscal stimulus.
However, the release of the ECB’s Accounts showed the Governing Council remains worried over the performance of the exchange rate as well as the lack of traction in inflation and poor growth prospects. The view on the exchange rate has been also highlighted in recent speeches by ECB officials.
In the docket, earlier figures showed the German economy is expected to have contracted 5% during 2020. In the US calendar, Initial Claims rose 965K WoW during last week, levels last seen in August.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD run out of steam in the 1.2350 area earlier in the month. In spite of the corrective downside, the outlook for EUR/USD remains constructive and appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% at 1.2126 and faces the next support at 1.2111 (weekly low Jan.14) seconded by 1.2058 (weekly low Dec.9) and finally 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, a break above 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims disappointed with 965,000..
XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell
Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.
GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses
After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.