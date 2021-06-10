- EUR/USD remains on the back foot near intraday low.
- Downbeat Treasury yields put a bid under the US dollar.
- Sino-American headlines, G7 and Brexit can act as extra catalysts.
- ECB eyed for economic outlook, US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep USD afloat.
EUR/USD pares weekly gains near 1.2165, down 0.10% intraday, heading into the Super Thursday’s European session. Escalating market anxiety ahead of the ECB action and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) joins mixed chatters over US-China ties and Brexit, not to forget G7 communiqué leak, to weigh on the major currency pair by the press time.
Inflation woes supersede less-expected ECB action…
Given the mixed plays of the US inflation expectations and early signals for the price pressure gauge, markets are divided over today’s CPI even as a higher-than-previous figure is on the cards. That said, US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, print a six-day downtrend by the end of Wednesday’s forecasts. In doing so, the inflation precursor slumps to the lowest since April 20. On the contrary, the latest Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation already signaled a strong inflation outcome.
While the mismatch is mostly priced in, the lack of sync among the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers throughout inflation run-up and the amount of risk it carries for the world’s largest economy sours the market mood before the key data release.
Forecasts suggest, the headline CPI to jump from 4.2% to 4.7% in May while the more followed measure, CPI ex Food & Energy (Core CPI), is likely to rise from 3.0% to 3.4% YoY for the stated period.
Read: US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
On the other hand, the divide among the European Central Bank (ECB) board members becomes less interesting even as the Germany-led group backs the tapering. Also, the regional fundamentals are yet to justify the sustained recovery from a pandemic, which in turn dims the importance for today’s ECB where the bank is expected to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.0%, also the Deposit Rate of -0.5%, while holding the bond purchase intact. It should, however, be noted that the economic projections need to confirm ECB President Christine Lagarde’s optimism to favor EUR/USD buyers.
Read: European Central Bank Preview: Why June's decision presents a buy the dip opportunity
Ahead of the release, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “An upside miss on the May core CPI could re-ignite some inflation concerns, but US employment is still well below pre-COVID levels, and that will weigh on the minds of FOMC members. The ECB is also expected to keep its policy guidance unchanged at their meeting overnight.”
In addition to the ECB and US CPI, Brexit headlines could also be important for EUR/USD traders as US President Joe Biden meets UK leader Boris Johnson to break the deadlock over Northern Ireland (NI). Also acting as the second-tier catalyst will be the updates relating to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting and the US-China story after the recent trade-positive news.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD portrays a bullish flag chart pattern on the daily (1D) play amid a gradually recovering Momentum line inside the positive territory. The same keeps sellers away even as the current weakness targets 1.2085-80 support confluence, including 50-day SMA (DMA) and the stated flag’s lower line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2169
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
Gold challenging key support ahead of US inflation, ECB
Gold price is extending weakness into the third straight day on Thursday, testing the critical 21-DMA at 1883 support ahead of the all-important US inflation and ECB policy decision.
Polygon steadies for a 70% rally
MATIC is resisting the notable Bitcoin price strength today. MATIC price tests 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as pullback proceeds in an orderly tone. Volume levels during the pullback do not reveal a mass exodus from the digital asset.
Big day ahead of Euro: What to expect from ECB?
Euro has a big day ahead with a monetary policy announcement and U.S. inflation report on the calendar. Between these two events, the European Central Bank meeting is generally more market moving but the U.S. dollar shot higher at the equity open.