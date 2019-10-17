EUR/USD keeps the positive view unaltered – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the positive view on EUR/USD and see the next resistance at 1.1110.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to strengthen yesterday but held the view “any advance is likely limited to a test of 1.1060”. EUR retreated after touching 1.1059 during Asian hours before soaring back up to a high of 1.1085 during NY hours. Upward momentum has picked up strongly and further EUR gains appear likely. That said, any further EUR strength is expected to encounter solid resistance near last month’s peak at 1.1110 (next resistance is at 1.1135). Support is at 1.1045 but only a move below 1.1020 would indicate the current upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our narrative from Monday (14 Oct, spot at 1.1025) wherein “only a NY closing above 1.1050 would suggest EUR is ready for 1.1110” finally came into fruition (NY closed at 1.1070). That said, our resolve was tested as we indicated yesterday (16 Oct, spot at 1.1030) that the “probability for a NY closing above 1.1050 within these 1 to 2 days is slightly less than even”. Upward momentum has improved considerably and from here, a break of 1.1110 would not be surprising. However, note that the next resistance at 1.1165 is a significant mid to long-term level as it is not only the minor peak in late August but is also close to a weekly declining trend line connecting the Mar 18 peak of 1.2476 and the Jun 19 peak of 1.1412 (line not visible in the chart below). All in, our positive EUR view from last week remains intact as long as 1.1000 (‘strong support’ level was previously at 1.0970) is not taken out”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.30 as Brexit deal announced
GBP/USD is soaring toward 1.30 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP is on board. Other currency pairs are also getting carried higher.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.