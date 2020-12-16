EUR/USD jumps above 1.22, highest since 2018, amid growing market optimism

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.22, hitting the highest since 2018. A mix of optimism about US fiscal stimulus, the upcoming vaccine and hopes of a Brexit deal is boosting the common currency and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indexees beat estimates, also adding to the upbeat mood.

The next levels to watch are 1.22 and 1.2250. Support awaits at the previous 2020 peak of 1.2177, followed by 1.2160, the daily low.

