TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR regains ground as India’s weak fundamentals offset RBI’s intervention boost

  • The Indian Rupee struggles to extend its recovery move against the US Dollar.
  • FIIs offloaded a little stake on Monday after remaining net buyers in the previous three trading days.
  • Investors await the US flash Q3 GDP data for fresh cues on the US Dollar’s outlook.
USD/INR regains ground as India’s weak fundamentals offset RBI’s intervention boost
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) continues to struggle to extend its last week’s reversal move against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair regains ground after posting a fresh over three-week low near 89.25 as Indian importers catch the pullback to add US Dollars at attractive levels.

Last week, the Indian Rupee bounced back strongly against the US Dollar after sliding to record lows near 91.55, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention in the spot and Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) markets to support the Indian currency against one-way depreciation from speculators.

In the December 17-19 period, buying interest seen in the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) activity also led to some cushion for the Indian Rupee. FIIs turned net net buyers, and increased stake worth Rs. 3,598.38 crore in the Indian equity market. However, overseas investors have turned net sellers on Monday and have offloaded a nominal stake worth Rs. 457.34 crore.

The demand for US Dollars by Indian importers has remained strong due to the absence of a trade deal announcement between the United States (US) and India. Negotiators from both economies have signaled that they are close to reaching a consensus, but have not signed a trade pact despite several bilateral meetings over the past six months.

On the domestic front, the monthly bulletin report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on Monday showed that economic growth remained strong in November due to robust rural and urban demand. “Demand conditions remained robust, with indicators of urban demand strengthening further," the RBI report said. The RBI stated, “Coordinated fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies have helped to build resilience over the year," Reuters reported.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar trades lower ahead of Q3 GDP data

  • The US Dollar regains ground against the Indian Rupee, even as the former faces intense selling pressure ahead of the flash US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release at 13:30 GMT.
  • As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 98.00.
  • The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is expected to show that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 3.2%, slower than 3.8% in the second quarter this year. Investors will pay close attention to the GDP report to see the contribution by consumption and the services sector activity in economic growth.
  • Signs of cooling household spending, even with a strong GDP growth number, would raise concerns over the economic outlook.
  • Meanwhile, a slim chance of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is failing to provide support to the US Dollar. The probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%-3.50% in the January meeting is 20%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
  • In last week’s monetary policy announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said in the press conference that the bar for another interest rate cut is very high.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR strives to return above 20-day EMA

In the daily chart, USD/INR trades at 90.2950. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises and stands at 90.1809, keeping the near-term bias positive as price holds above it.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 54 (neutral) after cooling from prior overbought readings, signaling balanced momentum. The rising trend line from 83.8509 underpins the advance, offering support near 89.1409. A sustained hold above the average would keep dips limited, whereas a daily close beneath it could shift focus toward the trend-line support.

The 20-day EMA has turned higher in recent sessions, with spot continuing to respect it as dynamic support. RSI near the midline corroborates a rangebound pause within the broader uptrend. Maintaining closes above the moving average would preserve bullish control and favor continuation, while a breakdown would expose the ascending support and risk a deeper pullback.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Indian Rupee FAQs

The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.

Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.

Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1780 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 68.89 sits near overbought, signaling strong demand. RSI remains elevated, which could cap gains if overbought conditions emerge.

GBP/USD knocks ten-week highs ahead of holiday slowdown

GBP/USD knocks ten-week highs ahead of holiday slowdown

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Monday, kicking off a holiday-shortened trading week with a fresh spat of Greenback weakness, bolstering the Pound Sterling into its highest bids in ten weeks. Pound traders are largely brushing off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England as the UK’s central bank policy strategy leaves the water murky for rate-cut watchers.

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid supportive fundamental backdrop

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid supportive fundamental backdrop

Gold is seen building on the previous day's strong rally of over 2% and continues scaling new all-time highs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The commodity climbs closer to the $4,500 psychological mark during the Asian session and remains well supported by a combination of factors. 

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap price holds above $6 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing above a key resistance zone in the previous week. Traders are focusing on the highly anticipated UNIfication proposal, which is set to conclude on Thursday, and could become a key near-term catalyst. On the technical side, momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals, hinting at an upside rally.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers