EUR/USD: Indecisive around 1.1300 despite softer yields, US NFP eyed

- EUR/USD pauses two-day downtrend, remains sidelined on the key day.
- US Treasury yields remain pressured as markets brace for faster Fed tapering, extended PEPP at ECB.
- Virus woes escalate but with hopes of a cure, China, Russia portray geopolitical fears.
- ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone Retail Sales and US ISM Services PMI are important too.
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300, indecisive ahead of Friday’s European session. The major currency pair struggles for clear direction after two consecutive days of a downside as traders await important catalysts scheduled for the day amid mixed macros and indecision over the major central bank’s next moves.
Among the positives are hopes that the coronavirus variant from South Africa, dubbed as Omicron, will soon have its cure from the UK. On the same line were talks of the covid strain’s less lethal symptoms than initially feared. Furthermore, the US policymakers finally avoided the government shutdown, at least till February, while adding bars for the market’s preference for the US dollar.
Alternatively, hawkish Fedspeak, led by including Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Richmond President Thomas Barkin, fuelled US Treasury yields the previous day. Also helping the bond sellers were softer-than-expected prints of the US Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week, as well as downbeat Challenger Job Cuts for November.
It’s worth noting that the Eurozone Unemployment Rate eased in November and favored the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks. However, the regional central bank signaled less hawkish performance during December’s meeting, per the latest updates from Reuters.
Additionally, the European Union (EU) and the US criticism of China’s moves in the South China Strait and Taiwanafter Thursday’s talks in Washington join Beijing’s calls for the US to cut the tariffs on their goods to weigh on the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields fade bounce off 10-week low, marked the previous day, but the S&P 500 Futures also print 0.12% intraday downside by the press time. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.05%, up for the third consecutive day around 96.17 at the latest.
Moving on, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde and Eurozone Retail Sales for November may entertain EUR/USD traders but major attention will be given to the US jobs report and ISM Services PMI for the last month.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD dropped for the last two days following its failures to cross the 100-SMA, around 1.1320 at the latest. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD line that flashed bear cross.
However, a clear downside break of the one-week-long ascending support line, around 1.1255 at the latest, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to aim for the yearly low of 1.1186. Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 09-30 moves, near 1.1120, will gain the market’s attention.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.1298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1362
|Daily SMA50
|1.1509
|Daily SMA100
|1.1648
|Daily SMA200
|1.1821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1295
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1186
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
