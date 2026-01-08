NZD/USD drops on Asia tensions, firm US Dollar ahead of NFP
- NZD/USD trades around 0.5750 on Thursday, down 0.45% on the day, amid cautious market conditions.
- The New Zealand Dollar is weighed down by geopolitical tensions in Asia involving China and Japan, two key regional partners.
- The US Dollar remains firm ahead of key US employment data, keeping downside pressure on the pair.
NZD/USD trades lower and holds around 0.5750 on Thursday at the time of writing, extending a negative trend seen over recent days. The pair reflects a weakening New Zealand Dollar (NZD), a risk-sensitive currency, as investors remain cautious.
Market sentiment stays fragile amid rising tensions between China and Japan, following Beijing’s decision to ban exports of certain rare earth elements and goods with potential military applications to Tokyo. This deterioration in regional relations unsettles markets, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. In this environment, cyclical currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar face selling pressure, while investors favor more defensive assets.
At the same time, the US Dollar (USD) is receiving relative support. The Greenback remains broadly steady as investors await further signals on the health of the US labor market. Recent data point to a gradual but still contained slowdown in activity, encouraging a cautious stance ahead of upcoming key releases.
Figures from the US Department of Labor show a modest rise in weekly Jobless Claims, while Continuing Claims have also increased, indicating a gradual easing in labor market conditions. These developments reinforce the view of a cooling labor market without signaling a sharp deterioration, helping to underpin the US Dollar in the near term.
Expectations surrounding the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, due on Friday, and the future policy stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain central for currency markets. While investors await these releases, the combination of persistent risk aversion and a resilient US Dollar continues to weigh on NZD/USD, keeping the pair under pressure.
New Zealand Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.24%
|0.16%
|0.03%
|0.38%
|0.42%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.27%
|0.31%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.15%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.15%
|0.36%
|0.39%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.38%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.36%
|0.03%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.42%
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
|-0.39%
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|0.31%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.