EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0700 as risk-on mood fades on return of full markets

- EUR/USD stays pressured at the lowest levels in 10 weeks.
- Political turmoil in Spain, unimpressive ECB talks and fears of German recession weigh on Euro.
- Risks surrounding US debt-ceiling agreement’s passage through Congress, hawkish Fed bets also favor bears.
- Mid-tier EU/US data, developments about efforts to avoid US default will be eyed for intraday directions.
EUR/USD bears flirt with the 1.0700 threshold as full markets return on Tuesday, after Monday’s holiday in multiple bourses. The Euro pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the fresh challenges to sentiment, as well as comparatively less hawkish bets on the European Central Bank (ECB) than the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Despite the sluggish start of the week, due to holidays in major markets, the political turmoil in Spain joined doubts about the ECB’s capacity to extend its hawkish run to weigh n the EUR/USD price.
On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez announced snap elections in July while Greek President is up for appointing a caretaker PM ahead of a repeat election on June 25. Additionally, the last week’s downward revision to Germany’s first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures renewed recession fears in the bloc and weigh on the EUR/USD prices.
Even so, ECB Policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Saturday, “We hiked 400bp and we might have to do more.”
On the other hand, market sentiment improved after the US policymakers sealed the deal to avoid the US default. However, the agreement’s passage through Congress is a concern amid dissatisfaction with the compromises cited to reach the deal.
Elsewhere, upbeat prints of the US PMIs, Durable Goods Orders and Q1 GDP and inflation signals underpin hawkish bias about the Fed despite expectations that the debt ceiling deal pushes the government for mode bond issuance and exhaust liquidity from the markets.
With this, the European yields edge lower while the equities grind higher and the US Dollar takes a breather around a multi-day high.
Moving on, Eurozone Consumer Confidence and second-tier housing data from the US will join the US CB Consumer Confidence to entertain the EUR/USD traders. Though, developments about the US debt ceiling agreement and clues for the Eurozone inflation will be the key to watching for a clear guide.
Also read: US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up
Technical analysis
EUR/USD struggles between a one-month-old descending resistance line and an upward-sloping support line from late November 2022, respectively near 1.0725 and 1.0700, amid sluggish markets. However, the nearly oversold RSI (14) signals the recovery of the Euro pair.
Even if the quote breaks the 1.0700 immediate support, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of around 1.0685 can act as an additional downside filter to challenge the bears before giving them control.
Addtional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.071
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0886
|Daily SMA50
|1.0904
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.0483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0702
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.