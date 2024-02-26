- uro appreciates, with ECB officials' comments and US housing data setting the stage for a pivotal week.
- ECB Stournaras hints at potential June rate cut, while Lagarde emphasizes the inflation target remains unmet.
- Investors trim Euro positions ahead of key EU and US economic releases, including inflation and GDP data.
The Euro (EUR) begins the week on a higher note against the US Dollar (USD) as market participants brace for the release of Eurozone (EU) and United States (US) inflation data late in the week. Besides that, economic growth data in the US could weigh on the Greenback, which treads water as Wall Street opens. The EUR/USD trades at 1.0850, up 0.30%.
EUR/USD rises to 1.0850, with upcoming economic indicators from both sides of the Atlantic in focus
Market participants' sentiment remains mixed. The economic calendar in the EU sees European Central Bank (ECB) speakers crossing the newswires. ECB Stournaras said monetary policy has to remain prudent, inflation has progressed, and that he sees the first rate cut in June. He added that the ECB wants to see more progress on inflation and suggested that they should move rates gradually.
Recently, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said the central bank has not achieved its goal on inflation and added they must get to 2% inflation sustainably.
Across the pond, the US economic calendar featured housing data for February. New Home Sales rose by 1.5% from 0.651M to 0.661M, less than expected, and witnessed a muted reaction in the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD could witness some weakness, as an article by Bloomberg suggested that investors are cutting their Euro longs to their lowest level since November 2022 via the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.
What to watch?
In the EU, the schedule will feature Flash PMIs, German Retail Sales, and inflation data amongst the largest economies in the bloc. On the US front, Durable Goods Orders on Tuesday, followed by Thursday’s inflation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart sees the pair remaining confined to the 1.0800-1.0860 area during the last three days, bracing around the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0826. Relative Strength Index (RSI) studies turned bullish, but buyers need to achieve a daily close above last Friday’s high, to remain hopeful of testing the 50-DMA at 1.0883, ahead of the 1.0900 figure. Otherwise, the pair could dive towards the 200-DMA and below, exposing the 1.0800 mark.
EUR/USD TECHNICAL LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.079
|Daily SMA50
|1.0885
|Daily SMA100
|1.0812
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0797
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0850
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar struggles to find demand amid a slight improvement seen in risk mood and helps the pair hold its ground
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2700 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and advances toward 1.2700 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its rivals despite the mixed action seen in Wall Street's main indexes. The US data showed that New Home Sales rose by 1.5% in January.
Gold under mild pressure near $2,030
Gold lost its traction and retreated below $2,030 in the American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 4.3% after spending the first half of the day in the red and weighs on XAU/USD.
XRP price drops to $0.53 amidst concerns whether the SEC will settle its lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price decline to the psychologically important level of $0.50 becomes likely as the altcoin drops to $0.53 on Monday. XRP holders are anticipating the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next move.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed favorite PCE stands out as turbulent month ends Premium
Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is the main event of the week. An update to US GDP in Q4 and January's Durable Goods Orders provides hard data. The forward-looking ISM Manufacturing PMI has the last word of the week.